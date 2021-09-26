Cyclist dies in Nant Peris bus crash and driver killed at Beaumaris
Police are investigating two separate road collisions, which resulted in the deaths of a cyclist and a driver.
The 66-year-old cyclist died after he was hit by a bus on the A4086 between Pen-Y-Pass and Nant Peris in Gwynedd on Saturday at about 11:40 BST.
A 40-year-old man died when his black Mitsubishi crashed on the B5109 between Llangoed and Beaumaris on Anglesey at about 16:20.
North Wales Police have appealed for witnesses to both incidents.
