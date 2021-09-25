Lawyer Louise Taylor blamed drink-driving on Kombucha tea
A corporate lawyer claimed she was almost four times over the drink-drive limit after drinking her friend's home-made yeast and mushroom tea.
Louise Taylor, 41, of Holmes Chapel Road, Sandbach, Cheshire, said she did not believe the Kombucha was alcoholic.
Her solicitor said it appeared the wrong type of yeast was used and the drink had brewer's yeast in it.
Taylor was seen veering "all over the road"in her Range Rover an the A55 in north Wales and admitted drink-driving.
Her breath-alcohol count was 135 - the legal limit is 35mg per 100ml of blood, Llandudno magistrates' court heard.
Taylor said her friend brewed it using yeast and mushrooms and did not know the drink was also alcoholic at the time.
But court chairman Graham Edwards said: "There's no evidence to support there was a significant level of alcohol in the Kombucha."
There was also "inconsistency" in Taylor's evidence as to how much wine she drank that day.
"We don't believe the level of alcohol was impacted by the Kombucha. We don't find special reasons not to disqualify you," he added.
Taylor was bailed for a pre-sentence report and an interim driving ban was imposed.