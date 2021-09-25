Elvis fans all shook up as run marks Porthcawl festival's return
- Published
Fans of The King donned their blue suede shoes to take part in a run to mark the start of Porthcawl Elvis Festival.
The annual two-day event which features gigs and other events in tribute to Elvis Presley was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Organisers reckon it is worth about £5m to the local economy, and say it usually attracts about 40,000 visitors.
Visitors have been urged to take lateral flow tests before attending.
More than 340 people completed the run, with many wearing outfits in tribute to Elvis.
Bridgend council said capacity would be reduced at festival events in Porthcawl on Saturday and Sunday to comply with Covid safety rules.
"We urge people to enjoy the event safely and responsibly," it said.
"The festival is not run by any single organisation, but by a number of different venues who put on Elvis-themed events.
"This year's attendees should expect changes with risk assessments in place and Covid-safe measures such as those reducing capacity to ticket holders only and carrying out random temperature checks."