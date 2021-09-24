BBC News

Tonypandy house fire: Woman dies of injuries after rescue

Published
image source, Google
image captionThe woman was trapped inside the property on Tyntyla Road in Llwynypia, near Tonypandy

A 28-year-old woman has died from her injuries three days after being trapped in a house fire in Tonypandy.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Tyntyla Road, Llwynypia, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on Tuesday.

The woman was taken to Morriston Hospital in Swansea in a critical condition.

A 26-year-old man was arrested but later released without charge, with police saying the fire was not the result of a criminal act.

South Wales Police said specially-trained officers are supported her family and investigations are being carried out on behalf of the coroner.

