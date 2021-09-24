Hafodyrynys crash: Woman killed and two-year-old hurt
A 75-year-old woman has been killed and a two-year-old girl was among five people hurt in a four-car crash.
Gwent Police said it was called to the A472 in Hafodyrynys, Caerphilly county, at about 12:35 BST on Thursday.
The force said the woman, from the Llanfoist area of Monmouthshire, had been a passenger in a grey Peugeot 508 and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A police officer suffered life-changing injuries and four others were hurt, the force added.
A second officer and two women, aged 27 and 54, were also hurt.
Both officers were taken to the University Hospital of Wales (UHW) in Cardiff for treatment.
The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in line with normal procedure, Gwent Police said.
A community support officer remains in hospital with life-changing injuries, while a constable had been discharged from hospital.
A man, 77, who was driving the Peugeot and also from the Llanfoist area, was in a stable condition at UHW after receiving treatment for arm and leg injuries, the force said in a statement.
A 27-year-old woman and a two-year-old girl from the Blaina area of Blaenau Gwent attended the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran as a precaution for minor injuries.
A 54-year-old woman from the Markham area of Caerphilly was treated at the scene by paramedics.
Police asked anyone with information to contact them.