Petrol: No shortage despite queues, say retailers
Two major supermarkets have said there are no problems with petrol supplies in Wales after fears about a shortage of HGV drivers led to queues at stations.
People should carry on buying petrol as normal, despite supply problems that closed a small number of stations, the UK government has said.
Tesco said it had a "good availability" with deliveries arriving every day.
Asda said that none of its Welsh petrol stations were affected and were fully operational.
But Sion Jones, of Valley Services in Llandysul, Ceredigion said he would have to "consider rationing fuel sales" to customers if panic buying continues.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told the BBC the Army could be brought in to drive fuel tankers if it would help.
It is estimated that the UK is short of about 100,000 HGV drivers - with gaps made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit.
Outside Wales, some stations owned by BP and Esso-owned Tesco Alliance were shut on Thursday because of a lack of delivery drivers.
'Keep calm'
Steve Coombe, of the Petrol Retailers Association, said: "There were no supply outages last week but there are some sites that are confirming delay in deliveries... they appear confined to London and the south-east [of England] and one or two in the Midlands, but they appear to be temporary in nature."
He added: "Sometimes newspaper headlines can sensationalise... everyone keep calm, there is plenty of stock.
"Those sites that have had problems are getting their fuel replenished."