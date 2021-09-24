Tonypandy house fire: Man released after woman seriously hurt
- Published
A man who was arrested after a woman was left seriously following a house fire, has been released.
Police said no further action would be taken against the 26-year-old man and they are not looking for anybody else in connection with the incident.
The 28-year-old woman remains in a critical condition in Morriston Hospital, South Wales Police said.
Emergency services were called to the house on Tyntyla Road, Llwynypia, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on Tuesday.
Det Ch Insp Sarah Lewis said: "This is a terribly sad and tragic incident which has left a young woman fighting for her life in hospital.
"Extensive enquiries which have been made over the past few days have enabled us to arrive at the conclusion that the fire was not the result of a criminal act."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.