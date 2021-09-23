Swansea driver with Covid charged £45 to change speed course date
- Published
A driver who did not attend a speeding course after telling organisers he had Covid says a £45 charge to change the date is "scandalous".
Norman Taylor was caught speeding at 46mph (74 km/h) on a 40mph (64 km/h) stretch of Fabian Way on 16 July while heading out of Swansea towards the M4.
The 73-year-old booked a face-to-face course but said he then contracted Covid and was charged to change it.
TTC Group, which runs the courses, said it did not comment on individual cases.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Taylor said after being caught he was given the choice of attending an £88 course or paying a fine and having three points on his licence.
He chose the former and booked a face-to-face course on 22 September.
Mr Taylor said he then contracted Covid, despite having two jabs, and his health declined.
"I've got severe asthma anyway," said the 73-year-old.
"I am booked in for a six-week intensive course at Morriston Hospital. I'll have to go in twice a day."
Mr Taylor, of Sketty, Swansea, said he was not well enough to attend the course and believed he should not because of his Covid diagnosis.
He said he phoned TTC the day before to explain and was offered a course on 29 October 29 - but was told he would be charged £45 to change the date.
"She said I could appeal it, but it's just scandalous," Mr Taylor said. "When I feel better, I will appeal."
The former lorry driver said he had never received a speeding notice before.