We Fight Any Claim director who stole £800,000 to pay back only £2,000
A financial director who stole more than £800,000 to feed an online gambling habit will only have to pay back £2,000.
Lauren Farr, 34, was jailed in January for 32 months for stealing from Torfaen-based We Fight Any Claim.
But a hearing to recover money under proceeds of crime rules was told her only asset was £2,000 in a house in the county.
A judge at Cardiff Crown Court gave Farr three months to pay back the cash.
Farr had previously admitted defrauding We Fight Any Claim out of £825,751 between March 2016 and October 2019, after working for the firm for 13 years.
She used her knowledge as a chartered accountant to hide the theft, but was caught when bosses learned that payments, which appeared to have been made to existing clients, had no matching invoices.
At her previous sentence hearing, the court was told she had gambled away about £1.5m online, as well as spending stolen cash on family holidays and a BMW car.
The proceeds of crime hearing heard on Thursday that her husband had been unaware of the gambling, and only learned about the fraud after reading about it in newspapers.
The court was told their home in Spring Grove in Cwmbran had been funded from £58,000 from Mr Farr alone in 2018.
Judge David Elias QC said "After heavily weighing up all evidence, the court accepts there was an agreement between the couple that the money put towards the purchase was his money.
"And the court accepts that £58,000 was a significant amount at the time and that's why the agreement was made."
After taking into account the mortgage and price of the property, the court declared the gross joint equity in the property to be just over £4000, with jailed Farr told to pay half of that sum.