Covid: Students urged to get vaccine in freshers' week
By Liam Evans
BBC News
- Published
Students attending universities in Wales for freshers' week are being urged to get a Covid-19 vaccine and be "sensible".
They hope for a more settled academic term after last year's disruption.
But there are fears students will spread the virus during freshers' week.
Wales' Education Minister Jeremy Miles visited a pop-up vaccination centre at the University of South Wales' Treforest campus, where student nurses are vaccinating their peers.
Local authorities, health boards and universities across Wales said they had been working together to welcome students back as safely as possible.
Bangor University has introduced measures to keep students safe in its Students' Union (SU) club, Academi, which includes having to show either proof of vaccination or a negative lateral flow test.
"Bangor is a small city area", said Welsh SU president Mabon Dafydd.
"We have to manage how many people are coming back and we are encouraging students to get their jabs.
"This is to ensure student safety and we think this is the best way to go about it."
Another 1,340 18 to 29-year-olds across Wales received a first dose in the past seven days, down on the week before.
The number of those in that age group taking up the vaccine is decreasing every week despite there being 110,120 who have still not had it.
At least three-quarters of 18 to 29-year-olds in almost all areas have had first doses, but that drops to 68% in Ceredigion.
Universities across Wales will be offering vaccination opportunities at pop-up vaccination centres, where students who have not received their vaccine can get one during the first few weeks.
'Uni life'
Catrin Wager, a Gwynedd councillor, said she was glad to see students returning, but urged them to stay safe.
"I think people are happy to see students coming back," she said.
"We just want to push that message of wearing masks, keeping a distance, trying to socialise outside and just try and make the most of keeping people safe."
Tegwen Bruce Deans, 20, has just started her third year at Bangor University and said she is hoping for a more settled year and a return to "uni life", following the disruption Covid had caused.
"I've made a conscious effort this year to go to as many events as possible just to make up for lost time over the last year," she said.
"I'm double vaccinated - I know that there are so many other students who are double vaccinated, just in order for us to get back to a bit of normality."
Over the next few weeks, the Welsh government and local authorities say they will be keeping a close eye on Covid rates in university areas.