Car spotted driving down Cardiff traffic-free cycleway
- Published
A car has been photographed driving down a traffic-free cycleway in Cardiff.
A passer-by reported seeing a white man in his 50s driving the Suzuki at about 20mph (32k/h) down Blackweir cycleway at about 15:20 BST on Wednesday.
The witness, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: "Clearly this is wildly unsafe and against the law."
GoSafe said "positive action" had been taken following a submission from a member of the public.
Gwent Police GoSafe Coordinator and Operation SNAP Lead Sgt Simon Austin said: "We have a very dedicated and highly skilled team of decision makers that look into every submission that is reported to us."
Go Safe is a partnership of Wales' local authorities, the four Welsh police forces and the Welsh government, with an aim of reducing casualties on Wales' roads.
A spokesman for Cardiff council said: "The public are not allowed to drive motorised vehicles in any parkland or on cycleways in Cardiff, as it causes a danger to other users.
"Enforcement action will be taken against anyone who is caught driving an off-road bike or a motor vehicle in Cardiff's parks.
"We are currently reviewing all bollards in the area which are designed to stop vehicle access to the park."