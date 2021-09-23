Carmarthenshire dog rescue: More than 200 taken from unlicensed breeder
- Published
More than 200 breeding bitches, stud dogs and newly born puppies have been rescued from an unlicensed breeder.
Trading Standards said the multi-agency operation at an undisclosed location in Carmarthenshire last weekend followed a seven-month investigation.
It said 15 dogs were seized due to injuries or serious suffering and about 200 more were signed over.
One charity called on to assist said some of the animals were in the most heart-breaking conditions it had seen.
The case also involved officers from the local authority, Dyfed-Powys Police, Veterinary Medicines Directorate, Natural Resources Wales, RCVS and the RSPCA, Trading Standards said.
Charity Hope Rescue, based in Llanharan, Rhondda Cynon Taf, said its welfare team took in 47 of the animals "from the most heart-breaking and appalling conditions they had ever seen".
The dogs recused included Bichon Frises, Shihtzus, Cockerpoos, Cavaliers, Labradors and Cocker Spaniels, it said.
The charity said some of the dogs required immediate admission to the vets, including Smarties the Cocker Spaniel who needed treatment for severely infected bite wounds and a serious ear infection.
One of the nursing mums, Hazel, a Bichon Frise, was so matted that she had maggots in her coat, it said.
The charity said a number of dogs had eye and ear infections, heavy worm burdens and rotten teeth.
The charity's founder, Vanessa Waddon, said: "The rescue centre was already near capacity before this intake due to the predicted rise in abandoned dogs following the lifting of lockdown restrictions.
"However, we are fortunate to have an incredible network of foster homes who didn't hesitate to open their hearts and homes to help the physical and emotional rehabilitation of these traumatised puppy farm dogs, many of whom were trying to raise their puppies in such appalling conditions."
The charity said the "sad reality" was the puppy farmer was "no doubt gearing up for the Christmas puppy market".
Gareth Walters, Trading Standards Wales' strategic lead for animal health and welfare, said: "Unlicensed puppy dealers prioritise profit over animal welfare - they want to generate the maximum amount of profit for the absolute minimum amount of effort and investment.
"The trade is attractive because of the large profits, with designer breed dogs having average price tags of £2,000, but often selling for £5,000 and stud dogs commanding fees even higher."
He said the people involved were often engaged in other criminal activity, including the distribution of illegal drugs, money laundering and tax avoidance.
Clive Jones, of National Trading Standards Regional Investigation Team (Wales), added: "Posing as breeders, unlicensed dealers advertise puppies in newspapers, magazines and, most commonly, online.
"They lure consumers by promoting the fact that the puppies are complete pedigrees; however, this does not guarantee quality.
"Many consumers then find themselves having to pay a high cost, both financially and emotionally, for puppies reared in awful circumstances."
- CAN MUSHROOMS SAVE THE WORLD?: What makes mushrooms so magical?
- THE LONG WALK HOME: 20,000 miles, 4 years, 1 man