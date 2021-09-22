Rhondda house fire: Man arrested after woman seriously hurt
- Published
A man has been arrested following a house fire that left a woman with serious injuries.
The 28-year-old woman had to be rescued by firefighters from the property on Tyntyla Road, Tonypandy, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at about 16:45 BST on Tuesday.
Police said she remained in a critical condition in hospital, while three children were among other people who were also treated for smoke inhalation.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.
Det Ch Insp Sarah Lewis, of South Wales Police, said detectives were keeping an open mind about the cause of the fire but "could not rule anything out".
The force has appealed for information.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.