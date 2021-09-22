Covid: Welsh road casualties fall by a third in pandemic
The number of people killed or seriously injured on Wales' roads fell by a third in 2020, according to Welsh government figures.
There were 819 people killed or seriously injured in Wales in 2020 - a fall of 31% compared with 2019.
The amount of traffic on Welsh roads fell by almost a quarter last year as Covid rules restricted travel.
Twenty-six drivers or passengers were killed on the roads in 2020, a 30% drop compared with the previous year.
Of those killed and seriously injured, 72% were men, while 22% of casualties were aged 16 to 24.
However, there was a 37% decrease in the number of casualties of people under the age of 16.
Covid saw traffic levels decrease, with the number of cars and taxis on the road falling by 26% and the number of bus and coach journeys halving in 2020, according to Department for Transport figures.
During the third lockdown in early 2021, the level of traffic on roads was 60% higher than it was during the first lockdown of March 2020.
Cycling increased by 68% compared with 2019.
Seven cyclists died on Welsh roads in 2020, a small rise from six in 2019.