Cardiff: Further appeal to find on-the-run York rapist
Police have launched a further appeal to find a rapist with links to Cardiff who went on the run before being sentenced for attacking a teenage girl.
Jason Vincent Longhurst, of Lindsey Avenue, York, was found guilty of the rape and strangulation of the girl more than 10 years ago.
The 44-year-old, also known as Jason Welsh, was sentenced in his absence at York Crown Court on 9 September.
At the same time the court issued a warrant for his arrest.
Longhurst was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.
Det Insp Warren Peters, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "He has connections to the Cardiff area.
"Our colleagues at South Wales Police have been assisting us with our inquiries and supporting our wanted appeal, but there is the possibility that Longhurst could now be anywhere in country."