Cardiff river death: Nicola Williams, 15, died after being swept away by current
- Published
A 15-year old girl drowned after being swept away by a strong current, an inquest has heard.
Nicola Williams, who was known as Nikki, died in the River Rhymney, in Llanrumney, Cardiff, on Friday, 21 August 2020.
Nikki was described as a "lively, quirky and funny" girl who would "put a smile on anyone's face".
Assistant coroner David Regan gave submersion as the cause of her death, which he concluded was accidental.
The inquest heard Nikki had told her mother she was going to play with two other children "at the lake".
Emma Williams had told her daughter to return home by 18:00 BST.
The inquest heard a makeshift rope swing was found hanging above the shallower, muddy, bank of the river.
In a witness statement, one of the other children described Nikki wading into the water up to her shins and Nikki telling her: "This is really strong."
She started to struggle against the current and was dragged underwater.
She managed to raise her head to shout for help.
The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, phoned Mrs Williams and told her: "I can't find her. She's fallen in the river. I can't see her."
South Wales Police was called to the scene near Ball Lane at 17:20.
Teams from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, the ambulance service and a police helicopter joined them.
Gavin Eynon, a paramedic, described heavy tree growth above the water, and said: "It took a lot of effort to get through the fast moving water to the shallower water".
Graham Jones, a hazardous area rescue team paramedic, described finding Nikki's body in the debris at 18:40.
"The water was murky so I couldn't see her from the surface.
"I put my hand in and that's when I felt Nikki."
"She was under a large branch and I had to physically pull her away and pull her to the surface.
"She was in cardiac arrest, she was lifeless, and it was clear she wasn't breathing.
"There was no heart rhythm, no signs of any life at all at that point," he said.
A post-mortem examination was carried out and a pathologist said there was evidence of minor injuries consistent with her submersion in a river.
Jonathan Maidment, who runs the city parks for Cardiff council, told the hearing the council, along with the harbour authority, was responsible for 1,300km (807 miles) of waterways.
He said the council carried out proactive safety work primarily in Cardiff Bay, due to the high footfall and leisure activities in the area.
He told the inquest that beyond the harbour authority limits, safety work was reactive, with park rangers responding to calls as and when they were alerted to them.
No routine inspections are carried out beyond the limits of the harbour authority's area, including the area along the River Rhymney where Nikki died.
The council did have an educational theatre programme highlighting the dangers of open water, he said.
Bleddyn Jones, group manager for community safety, said South Wales Fire and Rescue Service went into schools to advise on water safety.
He said it was currently lobbying the Welsh government to include water safety in the new school curriculum and that the service was training Cardiff's park rangers to use new safety equipment funded by the RNLI.
A Cardiff council spokesperson said: "This was a truly tragic case and our thoughts are with Nicola's family at this very difficult time.
"The findings of the coroner reinforce advice that swimming or playing in rivers, or in Cardiff Bay, can be dangerous and can lead to loss of life due to unknown currents and water temperatures.
"The council will continue to support the emergency services on all matters relating to water safety in Cardiff's water courses."