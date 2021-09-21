Denbighshire carer urinated on child's toothbrush, panel hears
A care worker at a home for 11 to 18-year-olds urinated on a young person's toothbrush, a fitness to practise hearing has been told.
Rebecca Spencer, who worked at a home in Denbighshire, faces eight charges at a Social Care Wales hearing.
It is alleged she texted her former partner, Sarah Jones, claiming she had urinated "on his toothbrush. Lol".
Ms Spencer has admitted some charges, but denies urinating on the child's toothbrush, among other allegations.
She also denied urinating on a young person's boxer shorts, providing cutlery which she had rubbed on her genitals and adding laxatives to the food of one or more young people.
She has admitted to taking and sending pictures of one or more young people without authorisation, as well as sending a text message referring to her use of recreational drugs.
She has also admitted failing to disclose her previous work history.
The alleged offences took place early last year, before she was suspended from the care home, which provides therapeutic services for children and young people who present with sexually harmful behaviours, as well as those with mild to moderate learning difficulties, in April 2020.
The panel heard she worked at a home which provides therapeutic services for children and young people who have mild to moderate learning difficulties.
One text read: "These kids are doing my head in. There is no escape."
In evidence about some of the alleged acts mentioned in the messages, Ms Jones said Ms Spencer had also discussed the acts.
Ms Spencer claimed Ms Jones had edited messages, and hacked into her social media, which Ms Jones denied.
Delme Griffiths, presenting officer for Social Care Wales, said they were "appalling" messages and while there were no witnesses to the alleged acts, he said they would be "bizarre things to make up".
He added she had been caught because she had been "bragging" about them.
The hearing, which is scheduled to last five days, continues.