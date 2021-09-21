Swansea woman completes 10,000 mile fundraising walk around Britain and Ireland
- Published
A woman has finished a 10,500-mile walk (17,000km) around the coast of Britain and Ireland.
Karen Penny, 56, from Pennard, Swansea, embarked on the trek to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer's Research UK.
The walk was completed over the course of three years and finally ended in Scotland on Tuesday.
"I can't believe we've raised £107,000, and walked ten and a half thousand miles, it's just been tremendous," Mrs Penny said.
The retired legal professional was inspired to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer's research after losing both of her husband's parents to the disease.
"We loved them dearly and we wanted to do something for their legacy, to remember them by, and to raise very much needed awareness for this dreadful illness," she said.
The walk ended on 21 September in Hermaness on the Scottish island of Unst, the most northerly point in the UK, coinciding with national Alzheimer's day.
The original plan was to walk continuously around the entire coastline of the UK and Ireland, however this was twice disrupted by Covid lockdowns.
In three separate legs, from 2019 to 2021, Mrs Penny spent 651 days walking an average of 16 miles a day.
She set out with a plan to sleep wherever she was able to, in a tent she carried in her rucksack, on top of an air bed.
"When I set out I took everything in my rucksack, tent, Li-Lo, everything, it weighed about 20 kilos.
"So many farmers have found me camping in the corner of one of their fields and said 'for goodness' sake you should have knocked on the door' - people have been incredible," she said.
Mrs Penny said the press coverage during her time in Ireland was so extensive she rarely had to put her tent up at all.
However back in the UK she said there were months where she would not come into contact with anyone for days, especially in northern Scotland.
"Those were the months, probably the darkest months up there when it was a real test, a real challenge, you're by yourself with just what you've got in your backpack."
"Part of the learning curve has been learning to cope with loneliness.
"There are days that have been very hard, when you wake up questioning 'why am I doing this', it's hideous outside and I haven't seen a soul for days," she said.
She said the hundreds of people she met during the walk who have Alzheimer's have kept her motivated, however it was hard being away from her family for such long periods at a time.
"Mark my husband was due to come out every six weeks - he was only able to get to Ireland twice in the five months I was there.
"Scotland was very difficult because I was as far away from home as I could be, so it took him the best part of a day and a half to drive up there."
During her leg walking along the south coast of England, because of the differing Covid restrictions in Wales and England, no family members were able to visit her for four months.
However they joined her in Scotland ready to cross the finish line at the end of her journey.
"They're here now, my son George, my husband Mark, who's just been absolutely amazing behind the scenes looking after me, you know setting me sail in the right direction.
"It's been a rollercoaster ride and I'm so pleased they're here at the finish line today."
After making the long trip back home to Swansea, Mrs Penny will walk a comparatively short final leg back to her home before celebrating.
"On Friday morning I will... walk home to Pennard, about eight miles along the coast, and I'm sure there'll be a glass raised at the end, definitely."