Welsh Cambrian Mountains lamb granted protected status

Published
image source, Getty Images
image captionCambrian Mountains lamb has been recognised for the unique way it is produced, maturing slowly over 16 weeks

Welsh Cambrian Mountains lamb has been granted protected status under the UK's geographical indication scheme.

The status is designed to protect the origin and authenticity of items and ensure they cannot be imitated.

It is similar to the EU's protected status scheme, which protects goods like halloumi and champagne, but only applies in the UK.

Cambrian lamb follows Gower Salt Marsh lamb, which was the first meat to be given UK status earlier this year.

