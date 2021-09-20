Ceredigion: Seal pup dies after selfie snappers scare mother
People have been urged to stay away from seal pups after one died when its mother was frightened away by visitors taking selfies.
The pup had been spotted on the beach near Llangrannog in Ceredigion.
The council put up signs and handed out leaflets asking people to leave it alone, but said the warnings were ignored and the animal died.
Seals are sometimes seen off the Welsh coast between August and December, which is the breeding season.
If there are people on the beach the mother will not return to its pup to feed it, which can lead to it being abandoned.
According to the Welsh Partnership of Marine Protected Areas, wildlife disturbance is on the increase as more people have been visiting the coast.
Cardigan Bay's special area of conservation officer, Melanie Heath, said: "Seal pups need space and time to rest and grow, they are fed by their mothers for just three weeks before they have to fend for themselves.
"It is vital that during this time they are given space.
"Disturbance can lead to abandonment and death."
Ceredigion councillor Rhodri Evans said: "It is very important to remember that these beautiful iconic creatures are wild animals so keep your distance and enjoy from afar."