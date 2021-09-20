Covid: Glangwili hospital pressures concerning, consultant says
By Owain Clarke
BBC Wales health correspondent
- Published
The pressure on intensive care staff is as high as it has been since the pandemic began, a leading consultant has said.
Dr Michael Martin, of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said patients with other conditions on top of Covid patients is making the situation worse.
At least 11 of about 22 critical care beds in its hospitals are now occupied by Covid patients.
Staff shortages have made him dread the winter months, the doctor said.
Covid cases in the Hywel Dda area, which covers Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire, have been rising with planned surgery suspended in some hospitals due to Covid pressures.
Dr Martin said west Wales' infection rates compared to the rest of Wales were "much lower" in the first two waves.
"Now it's probably more than what we had throughout the period when it was difficult in the first two waves, especially for Glangwili hospital as we've tried to centralise things a bit more," he said, adding staff are "burnt out".
"Here, in Glagwili hospital, the emergency hospital for west Wales, it's a difficult scenario because we basically lose more than half of our intensive care beds.
He said Covid patients means "a lot of work for everybody - they're difficult", adding: "You don't just cure them in a couple of days".
The health board said about half of its 12 Covid-positive patients are vaccinated.
While those that have been jabbed are seeing better treatment success rates, Dr Martin said he remains concerned about the number of patients coming into hospital already seriously ill with other conditions.
There are fears of a pent-up demand from people either reluctant to get help due to the pandemic or those who might have had difficulties being seen due to growing delays and waiting times.
He said cancer diagnoses are happening later, at end stage, when the patient is very unwell in intensive care.
"It never used to happen that way," he said.
He added that intensive care medicine is "good at reversing acute things" but "patients are getting worse and worse because nobody has looked into them because the heath service has been busy [dealing with the virus]".
Dr Martin thinks that despite a high take up of vaccinations, the pressure on his hospitals is likely to remain high throughout the winter.
He questioned how people will deal with Covid if it "restarts" in the winter "because of all the patients we're seeing that the health service has not been able to deal with".
"For me, personally, that is more emotionally difficult to deal with at the moment."
Earlier this month the health board had to temporarily close a ward in Glangwili hospital and pause planned orthopaedic surgery in smaller hospitals to try to manage the number of Covid patients.
Dr Martin said in smaller or rural hospitals even a single Covid case can cause severe disruption.
"We have small hospitals and small critical care units so infection control is quite a challenge… one or two patients in a hospital like Bronglais, Prince Philip or Withybush can make a massive difference in terms of what the critical care unit can do."
He said this can disrupt the work of the entire unit.
"Let's say we get three patients at Prince Philip hospital, that can mean we cannot do any surgery there," he said.
"A lot of the patients are unstable and difficult to transfer. We may not have beds elsewhere - small numbers can have huge impact on critical care."
Dr Martin said one of the biggest challenges he faces is having to deal with staff shortages.
He said burnt-out senior staff are choosing to leave intensive care for a "better work-life balance", causing him constant difficulty trying to fill rotas.
"After two Covid waves, a lot of doctors and nurses are trying to get out of intensive care. They simply don't want to do it anymore, they're burnt out, it's been emotionally draining."
He said very junior nursing staff are on ITU because of shortages and trying to convince junior doctors who are overworked to come in for extra shifts is "more difficult than the clinical work".
"At the moment, that is one of the most difficult aspects of the work."