Anglesey: Man arrested after cyclist injured in A55 hit-and-run
A man has been arrested following a hit-and-run collision that left a cyclist with life-threatening injuries.
The 60-year-old was arrested in Holyhead, Anglesey early on Monday morning and remains in police custody.
It followed a collision on the A55 at Valley on Anglesey, between 19:00 and 20:30 BST on Sunday evening.
The male cyclist was found between junctions two and three and was airlifted to hospital in Stoke with life-threatening injuries.
The man has been arrested on suspicion of various driving offences, including causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a collision and driving whilst unfit through alcohol or drugs, North Wales Police said.
The road was closed for several hours for investigations but has since reopened.
Police are appealing for information or dash-cam footage.