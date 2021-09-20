CO2: Food and drink warning for Wales over carbon dioxide cuts
One of Britain's largest chicken processors says it will have to cut production unless two UK carbon dioxide plants restart.
Last week, CF Industries, the UK's biggest CO2 producer, stopped production in Teesside and Cheshire due to "high natural gas prices".
Food giant 2 Sisters processes about a million chickens each week at its plant in Flintshire in north Wales.
It has warned it could cut production by 10% within a matter of days.
"You'd see an availability issue within a week," said 2 Sisters Food Group founder and president Ranjit Singh Boparan.
"We've got four to five days left, then we'll have to reduce our production by 10% - over half a million chickens a week [across its nine UK plants].
"The knock on effect for farmers is horrific - some farmers won't survive."
The CO2 gas is used to stun chickens prior to slaughtering, and also in the packaging process.
In addition to its largest poultry processing plant at Sandycroft on Deeside, 2 Sisters also operates the only UK factory to handle large whole chickens at its site at Llangefni on Anglesey.
The food company has seven more poultry-processing plants dotted around the UK, and its president also took over the Bernard Matthews turkey business in 2016.
Mr Boparan told the BBC the food production sector was already facing challenges with workforces and labour supply.
"This is another issue that could have been avoided," said.
He said the UK government needed to act to get carbon dioxide plants run by CF Industries back into production.
"The government need to intervene, get these plants up and running," he said.
"It's similar to the furlough scheme - they have to intervene, provide them with a package.
"We have to get these two plants up and running, save Christmas and save the food supply chain."
Beer fears
It is not just poultry production where there are concerns.
Carbon dioxide gas is used in carbonated drinks and beers, and used as dry ice in food packaging and transport supply chains.
Richard Walker, the managing director of Welsh-based supermarket chain Iceland Foods, said his company was already building up food stocks for its stores.
"We're in hourly and daily contact with some of our biggest suppliers, and none of them have any issues at the moment, but some of them are very concerned," he said.
But he stressed: "Our supply lines are very robust, and actually, we are building up extra stock in anticipation of this potentially becoming an issue.
"So, it doesn't affect us perhaps as much as it does other competitors."
But Mr Walker said, taken together with ongoing problems with a shortage of HGV drivers across the industry, action was needed.
"I think the government absolutely needs to prioritise CO2 supplies and financing for food production to limit the disruption to supermarket supplies," he said.
"It's absolutely essential that this gets sorted as quickly as possible."
CF Industries provides 60% of the UK's carbon dioxide, which is a by-product of the fertiliser industry.
Its chief executive has held crisis talks with UK ministers, but said it did not "have an estimate for when production will resume".
The BBC has also been told that officials from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy have been "working with" the company in recent days.
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng tweeted that he had met Tony Will, the chief executive of CF Industries, and "discussed the pressures the business is facing and explored possible ways forward to secure vital supplies, including to our food and energy industries".
The shortage of CO2 could have " deep and wide ranging impacts on food and drink businesses in Wales", said the Welsh Food and Drink Industry Board.
Its chairman Andy Richardson added: "It's far deeper than just asking if turkeys or beer will be available this Christmas. All food and drink manufacturers could be affected significantly."