Flooding: Llanerch Bridge replacement consultation opens
- Published
Finding money to replace a bridge destroyed by floods earlier this year will not be easy, a council has warned.
In January 2021, Grade II listed Llanerch Bridge was swept away by flood waters caused by Storm Christoph.
Since then, residents in Trefnant and Tremeirchion have to take a seven-mile detour (11km) to cross the River Clwyd.
People living in the two villages cut apart by the river are being asked for their opinions on how to replace it.
Council leaders said they hoped the consultation responses would help secure funding for a new bridge.
Brian Jones, lead member for waste, transport and the environment, said he hoped to "encourage all interested stakeholders to participate in the engagement exercise for the replacement bridge".
"It would be prudent to note the fact that the funding stream to cover the cost of replacement bridge is not an easy obstacle to overcome.
"The initial response from Welsh government on this subject was not good but we continue to communicate on the matter with them and also potential other finance routes."
People who live in Trefnant can get consultation forms at the village stores or Trefnant Chip Shop. Tremeirchion residents can get them at the Salusbury Arms pub or the village's community kiosk.
The council is also asking people in the wider region to respond via their website before the consultation ends on 18 October.