Llanrwst crash: Woman airlifted to hospital and three others hurt
An elderly woman was airlifted to hospital after a crash on the A470 in Conwy on Sunday.
North Wales Police said they were called to the incident in Maenan, Llanrwst, at about 15:10 BST.
A blue Mazda 6 and a black Peugeot 208 collided near the entrance to the Maenan Abbey Hotel, injuring the woman and three others.
She was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Stoke, said Sgt Jason Diamond.
Some of the other casualties also required treatment, he said.
Sgt Diamond appealed for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to contact police.