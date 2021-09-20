Gwynedd: Crumbling wall above rail line sparks disaster fears
It is "only a matter of time before a dreadful tragedy happens" on a coastal road where a wall has "crumbled to virtually nothing," a Gwynedd councillor has said.
The boundary wall on a stretch between Llwyngwril and Friog overlooks a steep bank with a railway track below.
Louise Hughes said the issue was raised with Gwynedd council in 2015, but repairs were yet to be made.
The council said it was investigating whose responsibility the wall was.
'Fobbed off'
"It has crumbled to virtually nothing all along the road... it's only a matter of time before a dreadful tragedy happens," said Ms Hughes, who represents Llangelynnin ward.
"Llwyngwril Community Council first raised the issue with Gwynedd Council back in January 2015, who then transferred it to NRW [Natural Resources Wales] in May 2015, as NRW are responsible for the boundary wall and crash barrier.
"Since then it has been passed back and forth between the authorities."
She added that she had also raised the matter at the Cambrian Coast Railway Conference as a matter of urgency on numerous occasions, but "it has fallen on deaf ears".
"The community council, and myself, feel we are being fobbed off and that as it stands the matter is unacceptable," she said.
Gwynedd Council said: "The safety of all road users is vitally important to the council, and we are investigating whether this site is the responsibility of the local authority or another organisation.
"We will discuss any developments with the relevant elected members and community council."