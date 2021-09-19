Police investigate serious Cardiff city centre sex assault
Part of a university campus has been cordoned off as police investigate a serious sexual assault.
Forensic officers were seen outside a University of South Wales building on Adam Street, Cardiff, on Sunday.
South Wales Police said it was investigating after a serious assault in the area at about 23:00 BST on Saturday.
The force said officers were at the scene and were carrying out inquiries in the city.
In a statement, the University of South Wales said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Cardiff Campus will be closed for the rest of today."
It added the building was expected to be open as usual tomorrow.