Bute Park: Hundreds march against vandalism at Cardiff beauty spot
By Mared Ifan
BBC Wales
- Published
Hundreds of people took part in a march through Cardiff's city centre park on Saturday, following vandalism which left a mile-long trail of destruction.
The Reclaim Bute Park mass walk and community picnic was organised in response to an attack on the night of 9 September.
The attack saw memorial trees sawn and snapped, plants uprooted, several fires and utility cables damaged.
People gathered after the march for a picnic and to listen to live music.
Melissa Boothman, from the park's Secret Garden cafe, who organised the event, described it as a "positive counter action", with people "united against the hate and vandalism carried out on Bute Park".
She said it was "a friendly show of solidarity and resistance", following the route of the damage.
More events are planned including a "restore and rebuild event", the planting of new trees and a "festival of Bute Park".
A fundraising JustGiving page will also be set up to pay for replanting and restoration works.
'Why would you saw down trees?'
Roz Adams, who attended the march, said: "I was really upset when I heard about the park being vandalised and I wanted to show support for it because I really love it.
"It was really great and the turnout was amazing, the drumming band was great - it was really fun."
She added the community had been shocked by the "needless" vandalism.
"Why would you do that? Why would you block drains? Why would you saw down trees?"
But she added seeing so many turn out in support of the park had shown her "there's more good people than bad".