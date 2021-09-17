Reid Steele: Toddler died after being 'submerged in water'
A two-year-old boy was found unresponsive on a bathroom floor after being submerged in water, an inquest has heard.
Reid Steele could not be saved by doctors, with a post-mortem examination revealing he died from cardiac arrest.
An inquest into Reid's death has been opened at Pontypridd coroner's court and adjourned.
Coroner's officer Robert Lewis said he was found unresponsive at his home by his grandmother.
This was at about 19:30 BST on 11 August after he had been "submerged in bath water", Mr Lewis added.
The coroner was told that the emergency services were called and Reid was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, where a CT scan was carried out.
Reid died the following day, on 12 August 2021.
A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as "1a Hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy 1b cardiac arrest".
Coroner Graeme Hughes adjourned the inquest until the conclusion of criminal proceedings.
Reid's mother, Natalie Steele, 31, of Broadlands, Bridgend, has been charged with murder.