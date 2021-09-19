Hafodyrynys: Demolition of homes expected to start on Wales' most polluted street
- Published
Work to demolish an entire block of houses on Wales' most polluted street will begin on Monday.
Demolition firm Walters will start preparing the site, before the homes are pulled down in mid-October.
Nitrogen dioxide levels on the street have been the highest in the UK outside central London.
Caerphilly County Borough Council was due to begin demolition work in May but said it had to postpone the work due to the impact of the Covid pandemic.
Preparation work by Wales and West Utilities to remove gas supplies to the 23 homes due for demolition began last week and is expected to last another week, leading to a lane closure and temporary traffic lights.
Hafodyrynys Road was named the UK's most polluted street outside of central London in 2016 due to recorded nitrogen dioxide levels.
Pollution gets trapped between the houses and trees opposite from vehicles travelling between Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and parts of Caerphilly county.
The compulsory purchase of these properties at 50% above the market rate was agreed by the council's cabinet in 2019.
Demolition was originally expected to start in May 2021 but has since been pushed back twice, leading to criticism from residents.
The council previously said the coronavirus pandemic had "inevitably impacted the scheme" and that it had to "undertake preparatory works such as ecological surveys, structural surveys and asbestos removal works".