Hafodyrynys: Demolition of homes expected to start on Wales' most polluted street

Published
image captionTwenty-three houses on Hafodyrynys Road are due to be demolished

Work to demolish an entire block of houses on Wales' most polluted street will begin on Monday.

Demolition firm Walters will start preparing the site, before the homes are pulled down in mid-October.

Nitrogen dioxide levels on the street have been the highest in the UK outside central London.

Caerphilly County Borough Council was due to begin demolition work in May but said it had to postpone the work due to the impact of the Covid pandemic.

Preparation work by Wales and West Utilities to remove gas supplies to the 23 homes due for demolition began last week and is expected to last another week, leading to a lane closure and temporary traffic lights.

media caption"It's just upsetting to see people in, what I still call my house, people going in there, without permission..."

Hafodyrynys Road was named the UK's most polluted street outside of central London in 2016 due to recorded nitrogen dioxide levels.

Pollution gets trapped between the houses and trees opposite from vehicles travelling between Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and parts of Caerphilly county.

image captionWales' most polluted stretch of road is on the main route between Pontypool and Newbridge

The compulsory purchase of these properties at 50% above the market rate was agreed by the council's cabinet in 2019.

Demolition was originally expected to start in May 2021 but has since been pushed back twice, leading to criticism from residents.

The council previously said the coronavirus pandemic had "inevitably impacted the scheme" and that it had to "undertake preparatory works such as ecological surveys, structural surveys and asbestos removal works".

