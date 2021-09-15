Covid: Care homes want more insurance help over virus
By India Pollock
BBC Wales social affairs correspondent
- Published
Care home owners have said they are struggling to find insurance against Covid-19 claims, which could lead to closures.
They want the Welsh government to provide an indemnity similar to the one which protects the NHS.
And they have also called the UK government's backing of insurance indemnity for live events a "slap in the face" for the care sector.
The Welsh Government said it is a UK-wide issue.
It added it was working with other governments to find a solution.
Public liability insurance is a legal requirement for care home registration but owners have reported the cost has doubled or trebled in some cases.
But the insurance does not protect from claims relating to Covid-19, leaving homes vulnerable to potentially high pay-outs.
The risk, along with other challenges the sector has faced during the pandemic, could lead to more homes closing.
Mary Wimbury, chief executive of Care Forum Wales, said those in the sector were "very let down" because they feel the care they have provided for vulnerable people was treated as less important than the music and live events industry.
Last month, the UK government announced a £750m scheme which protects music festivals and live events if they have to cancel because of Covid-19.
Ms Wimbury called on the Welsh government to introduce an indemnity scheme similar to that and the one which protects the NHS from claims.
"If a care home was to be sued, they might not be covered at all and potentially would have to close," she said.
"The care sector has kept caring for really vulnerable people and it's had to do that under really difficult conditions and it does feel like a slap in the face that the UK government has given an indemnity to the music industry but not to the care sector."
Owners also said it makes them more risk averse when it comes to visitors.
Bethan Mascarenhas, manager of The Old Vicarage in Llangollen, Denbighshire, said while they had not had any cases of Covid, it was still one of the biggest risks and legal action could lead to the home closing.
"This isn't us over-worrying - these are things that could potentially happen," she said.
She said there was an injustice, adding older people were often "forgotten and pushed to the bottom of the priority list".
'Plainly unsatisfactory'
"Everybody else is able to get back to partying and having a great time but we're asking for insurance cover so they can see their loved ones and be connected again. There's a huge disparity," she said.
Justin Otto-Jones, who helps run Parkside House in Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, called the situation "plainly unsatisfactory".
She added: "It's frustrating as we have been raising this for more than a year with Welsh government.
"It is a major worry and adds to the perfect storm that care homes have been facing which includes staffing issues and fatigue."
The Welsh government said more than £185m had been given to the adult social care sector with more coming until the end of the financial year.
A spokesman added: "Our policy on care home visiting has evolved throughout the pandemic, informed by public health advice."
The Association of British Insurers recognised the market for care homes was challenging and said insurers were working with care homes on managing risks to increase the chances of getting cover.
A spokesman said: "Premise managers and local authorities should speak to their insurance adviser or broker to explore their options."