Manic Street Preachers: Crowds in Cardiff for music events
- Published
- comments
- Comments
Thousands of music fans are heading to Cardiff over the next five days as the capital hosts a series of concerts.
Scottish rock outfit Biffy Clyro kicks off events on Thursday, followed by two days of dance acts, before disco legend Nile Rodgers takes to the stage.
Manic Street Preachers will also perform for NHS workers on Sunday and Monday.
The decision to shut the Cardiff barrage to walkers and cyclists for the events has been criticised.
But Peter Bradbury, Cardiff council's cabinet member for culture, said closing the barrage during the concerts would reduce the risk of overcrowding, and prevent the potential for those without tickets from trying to get in.
"Such high-profile acts attract a lot of interest and if the barrage remained open, potentially large crowds could gather," he said.
“This is the first time events have been held at Alexandra Head since before the pandemic and we want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable return to outdoor events at this venue."
But Liberal Democrat councillor Joe Carter told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “It’s really surprising to see a major walking and cycle route closed over the weekend to allow a concert to take place.
"The weekend is the busiest time for the barrage, particularly for the last weekend of the Aqua Park."
Conservative councillor Mike Phillips added: "We cannot compromise active travel for a concert. Disenfranchising walkers and cyclists suggests we are not serious about embedding healthier forms of transport into our systems.”
But Mr Bradbury said: "Up to 11,000 ticket holders will be at these events each day so it would be difficult, if not impossible, for commuters or cyclists to cross the barrage safely."
About 10,000 people are also expected in Cardiff city centre on Sunday and Monday, as Manic Street Preachers host their rescheduled concerts for the NHS.
Sunday's show is a free concert for NHS staff in support of their work during the pandemic, while Monday is a fundraiser by the Blackwood band for NHS charties.
The weekend events have put strict Covid-19 measures in place. The Cardiff Bay organisers have said everyone will need to show proof of double vaccination, through NHS Covid Pass, or confirmation of a negative lateral flow test on the day of arrival.
Similar regulations are in place for the Motorpoint Arena for the Manic's shows.
What's closing when?
- Thursday, 16 September: Biffy Clyro - barrage walkway from Teigr Way to Penarth shut from 16:30 BST until 00:30. In addition: Britannia Quay, Harbour Drive, and Teigr Way will be closed until about midnight
- Friday, 17 September: Titan festival - with Pendulum - barrage walkway closed from 12:30 to 00:30
- Saturday, 18 September: Titan festival - with Eric Prydz - barrage walkway closed from 12:30 to 00:30
- Sunday, 19 September: Nile Rodgers all-day event - barrage walkway closed from 12:30 to 00:30. In addition: Britannia Way, Harbour Drive, and Teigr Way close from 12:00 until about midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- 2021 BAFTA CYMRU NOMINATED: Watch the cream of the crop
- ARTS AND HERITAGE: Lose yourself in Welsh creativity and culture