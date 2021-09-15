Cardiff's Bute Park could benefit from Japanese trees after attack
A gift of cherry trees from Japan could be used to help restore Cardiff's Bute Park following a "calculated" vandalism attack last week.
Vandals left more than a mile of destruction to trees, power and wifi cables, bins and planters late at night on Thursday.
Park rangers said it would take decades to repair the damage.
Japan is donating 100 cherry trees for a friendship project and a diplomat has suggested using 50 in the park.
A similar number were destroyed by the unknown assailants.
Bute Park has a large number of Champion trees - defined as the tallest or largest example of their type - in its arboretum, including cherry trees.
Keith Dunn, honorary vice consul for Japan in Wales, confirmed the Sakura cherry trees were being donated by the people of Japan to Wales as a symbol of friendship between the two nations.
They are being given by a project linked to the Japan-UK Season of Culture, which is being celebrated in both countries. It began in 2019 but was extended after numerous cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr Dunn said: "These trees are a strong symbol of our friendship that can be supported and enjoyed by future generations and I hope these new plantings will be embraced by our communities for the future.
"Our mission is to create a legacy for future generations and to bring a sign of the relationship between Japan and to our communities here in Wales.
"As we enjoy the cherry blossom each spring, they will remind us of a new season of potential collaborations and growing friendship."
Reclaim the park
In the wake of the attack, people are being invited to a "Reclaim Bute Park" walk and picnic in the park on Saturday.
It is being organised by Secret Garden cafe owner Melissa Boothman, who spoke out about the extent of the damage.
She called it a "positive counter-action" and a "friendly show of solidarity and resistance".
"The walk will follow the route of damage, starting at the Secret Garden cafe at 12pm," she said in a Facebook post.
"We will do a loop, and finish back at the same spot, to sit and enjoy an afternoon of community spirit. Bring banners, bring smiles, bring cheer."