Swansea riots: Mayhill residents to speak to review about violence
- Published
Residents of a city suburb which saw bricks thrown at houses and cars set on fire during riots will be able to talk about the events as part of a review.
Seven police officers were injured and 20 people arrested after the disturbances on Waun Wen Road in Mayhill, Swansea on 20 May.
An independent review has been set up to look at the background to the riots to see if lessons can be learned.
Residents can make an appointment with Swansea Council to speak to the panel.
The review is supported by the Welsh government.
From Monday, the review's chairman Prof Elwen Evans, police expert Martin Jones and local government expert Jack Straw will meet with people from the area.
The event at Mayhill Community Centre will listen to the thoughts and views of residents on events leading up to and following 20 May.
A youth panel was recently held in Mayhill for young people and their thoughts are also being fed back.