Horse riding: Road safety calls in Rhondda Cynon Taf
By Chris Wood
BBC News
- Published
New roads should be built with the safety of horse riders in mind as much as cyclists and walkers, campaigners have said.
About 60 riders travelled down a stretch of road in Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) on Sunday to call for active travel plans to include them.
Two horse deaths on UK roads were reported to the British Horse Society (BHS) each week, it said.
The Welsh government said changes to the Highway Code would improve safety.
There have been 1,037 incidents involving horses on UK roads this year, an increase of 81% in a year, the society added.
"There are hundreds of horse riders in the area, but gradually over the years many have come off the roads," said Debbie James, who organised the ride - one of 150 held around the UK, Ireland and USA.
"They've got horse boxes because there's nothing in place (to help them use the roads). Active travel only looks at cyclists as vulnerable road users, not us.
"We need to make a stand and raise our profile - we are there, but people don't see us as we are too afraid to go out."
Ms James pointed to two incidents involving cars in the county - one on Llantrisant Common and one in Tonyrefail - where riders had suffered injuries, including a fractured elbow and a broken arm, in the past couple of years.
She said she believed too many bridleways had been downgraded to footpaths, adding: "We are struggling to find anywhere to ride in RCT, especially Tonyrefail. It's very dangerous. We don't want to be riding the roads when they're getting increasingly dangerous."
The ride was due to start at the old Coedely colliery site and move through Tonyrefail, Tynybryn and Thomastown.
Riders believe a proposal to dual the A4119, with a bridge planned for cyclists and pedestrians, will force them to have to cross the road to access Llantrisant Forest and the bridleways on the mountain above.
They also want more awareness of the dangers horse riders face and for the council to promote the need for vehicles to pass slowly and allow enough space for horses.
The BHS figures, gathered through its Dead Slow campaign, show 80 horses and one person have died in incidents on UK roads this year.
The society added its figures show 81% of incidents happened because not enough space was left between a vehicle and a rider.
"The lack of provision for equestrians greatly affects the safety of riders and their horses," said BHS's national manager for Wales, Kathryn Stewart.
Debbie Smith started a petition called Pass Wide and Slow in September 2015, which has gathered more than 148,300 signatures.
In response, the Welsh government said changes to the Highway Code would "improve safety for cyclists, pedestrians and horse riders".
The changes, which will apply in England, Scotland and Wales, are due to be published in the autumn.
"The dualling of the A4119 is a matter for the local authority," a spokeswoman added.