Tomos Rhys Bunford, 9, crushed by vehicle was 'funny and loving'
A family have paid tribute to their "wicked, funny, loving child" who died after being crushed by a vehicle in a field.
Tomos Rhys Bunford died in Ferndale, close to his home in Ynysybwl, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on 6 September.
His family said he "lived life to the fullest" and "left a marked impression on all he met".
They added Tomos was a "kind, sensitive little boy who was always smiling, laughing or playing tricks or jokes".
"Tomos loved nothing more than being out on the farm with his family and he had a very strong bond with his siblings Gethin and Clemmey," the family said in a statement.
Tomos was killed by a blunt force injury to the chest, assistant coroner Sarah Richards told his inquest on Tuesday, and he died at the scene despite the best efforts of the emergency services.
She also said the circumstances surrounding Tomos's death would be investigated and his inquest has been adjourned until March 2023.
South Wales Police said the family are "overwhelmed by the community kindness and support".
"No parent should ever lose a child as young as Tomos and as you can imagine the family unit are struggling to come to terms with this loss," added the force.