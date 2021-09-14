Bute Park attack: Appeal for man who may have information
Police have released a new image of a man they believe may have information about a fatal attack in a park.
Gary Jenkins 54, was assaulted in Bute Park, Cardiff in the early hours 20 July and died 16 days later at the University Hospital of Wales.
Three people have since been charged with his murder.
South Wales Police said it was not looking for anyone else in relation to the assault but wanted help identifying a man who may have information.
An appeal to trace the unknown man was first made last month but police now have a clearer image following further CCTV inquiries.
Senior investigating officer, Det Insp Stuart Wales said: "I must stress he has done nothing wrong but he may have important information that would further assist our inquiries in relation to what happened to Dr Gary Jenkins."
He said the man would have been in the vicinity of the top of Queen Street, near its junction with St John Street, at about 23:30 BST on 19 July, before moving to the area near the Esso garage at the bottom of Cathedral Road at 23:54 and walking up Cathedral Road away from the city centre.