Former Gwent Police officer charged with misconduct in public office
- Published
An ex-police officer has been charged with misconduct in a public office after it was alleged he was involved in two inappropriate relationships.
Paul Chadwick, 51, who was a PC, was charged with two counts of the offence following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
Mr Chadwick, who retired in June, will appear at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
The relationships the allegations refer to both took place last year.
Mr Chadwick is alleged to have entered into two inappropriate relationships, while a serving officer, with two women he met during the course of his duties - one between January and April, and the other in May 2020.
The IOPC carried out two investigations following a referral from Gwent Police in May last year, and a further referral in November 2020.