Caernarfon diving death: Body of man, 64, recovered
- Published
A 64-year-old man has died while on a diving excursion in north Wales.
North Wales Police said it took part in a multi-agency search after being asked to assist the Coastguard off the Caernarfon coast in Gwynedd just before 15:30 BST on Sunday.
It said the man had been part of a group and did not resurface at the same time as the other divers.
The man was recovered and pronounced dead at about 19:00 BST, the force said.
The coroner has been informed.
Det Insp Andrew Gibson said: "I would like to give my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the man at this very sad time."
He said the incident was not currently being treated as suspicious.