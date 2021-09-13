'Perfectionist' killed in Betws-y-Coed motorbike crash named
The family of a man who died after a motorcycle collision was a "much-loved son, brother, nephew and loyal friend to many".
Jason Bown, 52, a painter and decorator from Derbyshire, died at the scene of the crash near Betws-y-Coed.
Police are still investigating the 7 September crash after which another motorcyclist being taken to hospital.
Mr Bown's family said they were "shocked, devastated and heartbroken by the loss".
They said he was "perfectionist" in his self-employed work but that he "worked only to fund his love for anything Harley Davidson, to take as many photos of his pride and joy, in as many places as possible".
"Words cannot explain how empty his family, friends' and customers' lives are now that he's gone.
"He will be forever missed by all that knew him."
The other motorcyclist, a 61-year-old man, remains in hospital with serious injuries.