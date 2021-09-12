Porthcawl man seriously hurt after fight at seaside resort
A man is in a serious condition in hospital after a fight erupted in the early hours of Sunday morning in a Welsh seaside resort.
Police were called to Eastern Promenade in Porthcawl at about 03:15 BST after what they believe was a "fight" between two groups of men near Coney Beach.
A 33-year-old local man was taken to hospital in Cardiff with head injuries.
A 39-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in police custody.
South Wales Police said they expect further arrests to be made and are appealing for witnesses.
"In particular, we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed a fight between two groups of men on Eastern Promenade between 02:00 and 03:30," said Det Insp Jason McGill.
"This is a safe area and such violent behaviour will not be tolerated."
Investigating detectives said they are studying CCTV footage from the area around The Beachcomber, also known as the Cabin Bar, in the Bridgend county resort.