Emma Raducanu: 'Inspirational US Open champion creating tennis buzz'
She may be just 18 and in her first professional season but the new US Open champion Emma Raducanu is already "an inspiration" for young tennis players.
Her old coach watched in awe as the young star became Britain's first women's Grand Slam singles winner for 44 years in New York on Saturday.
Matthew James is "excited" what the qualifier's US Open success will have on those wanting to emulate Raducanu.
"It will inspire a lot of young players," said LTA coach James.
Raducanu didn't drop a set en route to her maiden major crown in New York - beating fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez of Canada in the US Open final - as she became the first qualifier in the Open era to win a Slam.
Not since Virginia Wade in 1968, had a British woman won the title at Flushing Meadows as Raducanu became the youngest women's Grand Slam champion since Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon in 2004.
The Queen, the prime minister and tennis royalty have led the plaudits to British sport's newest superstar - and while James knew she had potential for the top, he is "surprised" it has happened so soon.
"It hasn't quite sunk in yet," said her old junior coach, someone who spotted her potential as a Junior Wimbledon player.
"I'm surprised it's come so soon. I think a lot of us thought maybe she would be top 50 in the world in a few years.
"But you're seeing a competitor: Determined, dogged, gritty and ruthless.
"You could see that a few years ago when she was competing in Junior Wimbledon and actually playing Leylah (Fernandez) back then - she was doing a lot of the same stuff."
Unreal experience getting to share the court with @andy_murray and Anett Kontaveit (ranked 14 @WTA). Thanks Nigel Sears for organising the session for Emma R! @the_LTA @tennisBTC @Wimbledon @WilsonTennis @ATP_Tour pic.twitter.com/vxTSMG7KnQ— Matt James (@MattJames90) April 19, 2019
James knows the "sky's the limit" for the young champion but he had some advice for his old pupil.
"She's going to use this experience to learn," said James, now a LTA coach at the national tennis centre in London.
"She's going to get stronger, she's going to get more robust. Things can still improve."
James started his coaching career as a performance 'hitter' for some of the biggest names in the sport, including the likes of Novak Djokovic and Garbine Muguruza.
He said Raducanu was already a youth ambassador for the LTA, and he hoped the win would also help bring more attention - and money - to the grassroots game.
"There are a lot of courts in the UK that aren't being used and need a bit of work doing," said the coach from Mold in Flintshire.
"I know there's going to be a lot of money, hopefully, put into these to get the courts and facilities in a a good place.
"There's a lot of buzz around British tennis right now - so let's get those players on court."