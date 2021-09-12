Woman airlifted to hospital in rescue operation after cliff fall
A runner was airlifted to hospital with multiple injuries after falling off a cliff in Anglesey.
A multi-agency rescue operation was launched on Saturday after reports a woman had fallen at 10:45 BST.
Lifeboat crews swam ashore with medical kit and a stretcher, and were joined by a coastguard helicopter from Dublin.
The Helimed doctor had to climb down the cliff to treat the casualty, she was then airlifted to Stoke Mandeville hospital, Buckinghamshire.
Crews found the woman unresponsive a the bottom of the cliff with numerous injuries and dressed her wounds and administered oxygen while waiting for paramedics to arrive.
The casualty was winched to the cliff top before being transferred to the Helimed helicopter and taken to Stoke Mandeville hospital.
RNLI crew member Mike Doran said: "She was in a poor way when we got there but the crew were fantastic and everyone did their bit, our thoughts are with her and her family."