Covid: Travellers from Wales can soon use private PCR tests
Foreign travellers from Wales can use a wider choice of Covid testing firms from 21 September, the Welsh government has announced.
Welsh residents can currently only use more expensive NHS tests - except in exceptional circumstances - in a stance that had been criticised.
But that will change as new UK rules policing private PCR travel tests and a spot checks regime will be introduced.
Wales' health minister said that will help "standards for private tests".
Travellers returning to Wales must currently use NHS PCR tests on day two of their return - and day eight if unvaccinated - at a cost of £68 each. In England, private testing is available, from about £50.
But the UK government said it would tighten rules on private providers following complaints of "cowboy behaviour" by some testing companies.
Complaints were raised about inaccurate and misleading advertised pricing and slow delivery of results.
The Welsh government also flagged concerns that test results were "not flowing into Welsh systems", making it difficult to track and trace holidaymakers who might be infected.
As a result of concerns, the Competitions and Markets Authority has made a series of recommendations to UK ministers to improve the travel testing market.
The Welsh government said the new measures would ensure test results - including identifying new variants of Covid - would be processed and reported "quickly and within a comparable time period to NHS tests".
"Given the new regulations and the impact on standards for private tests, we will make changes to the rules to enable people travelling to Wales to book tests with private sector providers, if they wish," said Welsh Health Minister Eluned Morgan.
She said she welcomed the progress made addressing concerns over private testing - and stressed NHS tests would also be available to book.
"It's important to remember that coronavirus is still with us, and our advice continues to be that people should avoid all non-essential international travel," Ms Morgan added.