Covid third wave 'perfect storm' for care in Hywel Dda
Health and social care is in "almost the perfect storm" during the third wave of the Covid pandemic, the head of a Welsh health board has warned.
Hywel Dda University Health Board has postponed some routine surgery at its hospitals as Covid cases rise.
It comes as two other health boards in Wales have suspended some visits, with one of them suspending some operations.
Hywel Dda chairwoman Maria Battle said they now had 30,000 patients waiting for planned surgery in west Wales.
Health board staff said they had faced "an incredibly busy week" across in facilities in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.
The Betsi Cadwaladr health board in north Wales announced on Friday it was suspending routine operations and halted most hospital visits.
Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board has also suspended most patient visits for "the safety of our patients and staff" at its facilities in Merthyr Tydfil, Bridgend and Rhondda Cynon Taf.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said on Friday that modelling suggested there could be "100 new Covid-19 hospital admissions" every day in Wales by the end of September as that is when experts expect the Delta-variant infection to peak.
The Covid infection rate in Wales has risen to 522.7 cases for every 100,000 people - the highest since December last year - and Merthyr Tydfil now has the UK's 15th highest infection rate.
Across Wales, there has been a 35% rise in the number of patients in hospital over the last seven days.
However, with almost 70% of Welsh adults now fully vaccinated, the number of people in hospital with the virus is three times less than at the height of the second Covid wave in December and January.
"Compared to the last 18 months, we may be lulled into thinking we are back to normal," said the Hywel Dda chairwoman.
"But, whilst hopefully the worst impact of Covid-19 is over, we are not out of the woods just yet.
She said 18 months of battling against the pandemic had come with "fear and personal sacrifices" for teams at hospitals like the major centres at Haverfordwest, Carmarthen and Aberystwyth.
"It is only natural that many staff are now exhausted," said Ms Battle.
"During this time, we have also seen a higher level of sickness absence than usual, which is compounded by a high number of vacant nursing posts in Hywel Dda.
"We are doing everything we can to support all our staff and recruit to vacant posts."
The health board boss also admitted social care shortages across west Wales were leading to delays in discharging patients - resulting in bed-blocking.
"We are seeing ambulances waiting outside of A&Es as there are not enough beds available for patients who need to be admitted," added Ms Battle.
"At the moment, in health and social care, we have almost the perfect storm.
"But we have got through many storms together during the life of this pandemic and with your support we will get through this one again."