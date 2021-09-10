Motorcyclist dies following crash with car on A493
A motorcyclist has died following a crash in north Wales.
Police said a blue and white BMW motorcycle was involved in a crash with a silver Kia Sportage on the A493 road between Dolgellau and Tywyn, Gwynedd, at about 14:30 BST on Friday.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 70s, died at the scene, North Wales Police said.
The road was closed as officers investigated the crash, according to the force.
Anyone with dash-cam footage or information has been asked to contact police.