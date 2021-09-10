Stereophonics tickets are on sale for six times their value
The Stereophonics urged fans not to buy tickets for their upcoming gigs on resale sites, with some already listed at six times their face value.
"We'll Keep a Welcome", which will also feature Sir Tom Jones and Catfish and The Bottlemen at the Principality Stadium, sold out on Thursday.
In response, the band has announced a second December date.
However, Kelly Jones and Richard Jones said they were frustrated with prices being driven up.
"We've always been a band that has prided itself on not having overpriced tickets or overpriced merchandise," said leader singer and songwriter Kelly Jones.
"I know our demographic spans from 16 to 60-odd, so I want to keep the kids coming, the kids who don't have as much money."
Richard, who was part of the original line-up with Kelly and drummer Stuart Cable when they formed in Cwmaman, Rhondda Cynon Taf, in 1992, shared his frustration.
"I don't know how they can do it because literally they were on the secondary sites before they went on main sale," he said.
The band, who have had a string of hits including Local Boy in the Photograph, A Thousand Trees, Dakota and Have a Nice Day, will play two dates under the Principality Stadium roof in Cardiff with strict Covid-19 measures in place.
All attendees will have to provide proof they have had both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, or for those not double-jabbed, proof of a negative lateral flow test taken no earlier than 24 hours before.
Masks will also need to be worn by people moving around the stadium.
The band was heavily criticised for performing two nights at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
"That was a really peculiar situation because we were in the middle of an arena tour," said Kelly.
"We all sat down in front of the TV and watched the announcement from the prime minister saying, with all the scientists at the time, that all live events should continue.
"So we thought 'right, we're gonna make it through this weekend without breaking any rules or anything'."
He believes they did not do anything they were not advised to.