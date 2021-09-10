Three Ds Mining fined £100,000 after miner crushed by roof
A mining company has been fined £100,000 for breaching health and safety laws after an employee was badly injured when a roof collapsed.
Miner Gwyn Woodland has been unable to work after cheap wooden roof supports gave way at Danygraig Colliery, Neath Port Talbot, in 2017.
Three Ds Mining Ltd was sentenced after being found guilty of failing to ensure the safety and welfare of employees.
It was also found guilty of failing to make a sufficient assessment of risk.
At Swansea Crown Court on Friday, Judge Catherine Richards said the company had "a cavalier attitude to the health and safety of miners".
During the trial in June, the court heard Mr Woodland was trapped by a lump of rock in the mine.
He has been unable to work since and has health issues after suffering three fractures to his back.
Ms Richards said she was "aghast" at the mining firm's decision to use untested pallet boards to support the mine's roof.
She said Three Ds chose "cost-cutting at the expense of safety".
Commenting on the way in which the company treated Mr Woodland following the incident, the judge added: "I remain incredulous that was your way to treat an employee or a human being."
'Possible liquidation'
The court heard Mr Woodland has been compensated for his injuries outside of court and he was described as a "hard-working man who can no longer work".
Three Ds Mining Limited is currently not trading and is facing possible liquidation, the court also heard.
Described as a "micro company", its turnover reduced from £180,000 in 2018 to just over £10,000 this year.
It was ordered to pay a £100,000 fine over a four-year period.
The company's director, David Jones, made no comment as he left court.