Bute park: More than 50 trees destroyed in vandalism
- Published
More than 50 trees have been destroyed and thousands of pounds of damage caused after "extensive vandalism" at a popular Welsh park.
Bins in Cardiff's Bute Park were ripped from the concrete, plants and planters were wrecked and manhole covers broken.
South Wales Police have said they are aware of the vandalism and appealed for anyone with any information.
"Such acts of mindless vandalism...will not be tolerated," the force said in a statement.
Cardiff council confirmed "significant criminal damage in our much loved Bute Park".
"Thousands of pounds worth of damage has been done all the way from Blackweir Bridge to Pettigrew Tearooms," said Cardiff councillor Peter Bradbury.
"I fully condemn this behaviour. It is not acceptable. There is absolutely no reason for anyone to deliberately destroy an area that is there for everyone to enjoy," he added.