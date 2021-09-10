Covid: Wales heading to 100 daily virus admissions a day
There could be as many as 100 new Covid hospital admissions a day in Wales as the Delta wave peaks at the end of this month, Wales' first minister has said.
Mark Drakeford said the figure was based on modelling work carried out by Swansea University.
At the moment there are about 40 daily Covid-19 hospital admissions a day, he said.
He said patients would include many who need to be in hospital for a long time and need intensive care.
He said the position in Wales was a "serious" one and the number of cases was "likely to get worse over the coming weeks".
Public Health Wales (PHW) reported 2,467 more coronavirus cases on Friday with five more Covid-related deaths.
PHW said 522.7 per 100,000 population had tested positive for the virus in the past seven days - the highest Covid cases rates since the second wave in December.
More cases but fewer hospitalisations
The number of daily cases is almost 50% higher at this point in the third wave than it was at this point in the second wave, back in December, according to PHW.
Despite that, the number of patients in hospital, with confirmed Covid, was three times higher then.
PHW's figures also show in this wave there is a noticeable difference in the proportion of young people - those 19 and under - testing positive.
They are now the largest age group, making up 31% of positive tests.
At a similar point in the second wave, also the day that the vaccine programme began, it was only 16%.
According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the average number of daily deaths in the second wave was eight times higher.
The daily average is currently four a day - it was 32 deaths a day at this point in the second wave, under the most reliable ONS measure.
If we only take the PHW measure, it was averaging 24 deaths a day, still six times higher.